The Cardinals will decide this weekend whether Gorman (hamstring) will go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the active roster, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Out since early April with a mild right hamstring strain, Gorman has been participating in batting practice and other baseball activities. It's not clear whether he has tested out the hamstring with running yet. It seems the team prefers for Gorman to get in some rehab at-bats before being activated, but Masyn Winn's (back) expected unavailability for a few days could alter its thinking.