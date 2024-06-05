Gorman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Astros.

Gorman has upped the power over the last week with six homers and 10 RBI over his last seven contests. That's still come with a swing-and-miss risk, as he's struck out 10 times in that span, but that's of little concern when he's making the most of whatever contact he gets. The second baseman is up to 14 homers, 31 RBI, 28 runs scored, two stolen bases, eight doubles and a .235/.320/.508 slash line through 206 plate appearances.