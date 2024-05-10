Gorman is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest with the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Gorman will take a seat as left-hander Robert Gasser makes his major-league debut on the mound for Milwaukee. Jose Fermin will draw the start at second base in his place and bat leadoff against the Brewers.
