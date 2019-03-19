Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Avoids significant injury
The MRI Ravelo required Sunday revealed no structural damage to his ribcage, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals are labeling Ravelo as day-to-day while he manages soreness around his ribcage, which he first experienced while diving after a ball Friday. Attending camp as a non-roster invitee, Ravelo is expected to be reassigned to the minors within the next few days. He'll open the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Memphis.
