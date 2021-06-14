The Dodgers agreed Monday to sell Ravelo's minor-league contract to an unspecified team in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

Despite posting a massive .407/.504/.758 slash line through his 113 plate appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, the 29-year-old Ravelo appeared unlikely to receive a promotion to the big club anytime soon. With that in mind, Ravelo has chosen to pursue work overseas in Japan, where he could immediately become one of the top sluggers on the circuit. Ravelo previously saw big-league action with the Cardinals in 2019 and 2020, supplying a .601 OPS over 84 career plate appearances.