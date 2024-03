The Mariners reassigned Ravelo to minor-league camp Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After signing an NRI deal with Seattle in the offseason, Ravelo appeared in just two games and logged one hit in four trips to the plate. Ravelo slashed .310/.428/.473 with 35 RBI with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate last year, and he may see time in the big leagues this season if his bat stays hot in the minors.