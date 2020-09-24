O'Neill isn't starting Thursday's game against the Brewers.
O'Neill will ride the bench for a third consecutive game Thursday in the series opener against the Brewers. Tommy Edman will serve as the left fielder in his absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Still on bench Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Retreats to bench Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Helps fuel comeback•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Launches seventh homer•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Hits sixth homer•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Productive in nightcap•