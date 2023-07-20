St. Louis reinstated O'Neill (back) from the 60-day injured list Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill has been out since early May due to a lingering back injury and mostly struggled offensively on his latest minor-league rehab assignment, but he'll return as the Cardinals' primary left fielder, possibly so that he can be showcased to other teams ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline. With O'Neill back in the fold and Jordan Walker locked into a regular role in right field, Lars Nootbaar is expected to serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder until Tommy Edman (wrist) returns from the IL. Dylan Carlson and Alec Burleson are thus left as the odd men out in the outfield for the time being.