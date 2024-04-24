O'Neill started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Guardians.
O'Neill was back in the lineup after a stay on the injured list due to a concussion. The Red Sox are coping with injuries to several key players, which means O'Neill's bat should be in the starting nine most days going forward.
