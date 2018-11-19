Perez signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Monday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

The 27-year-old wasn't able to find a landing spot until June when the Mariners signed him to a minor-league deal. However, his patience paid off, as he produced a 2.28 ERA in 13 starts at Double-A Arkansas and a 3.15 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Tacoma. Perez has major-league experience as a starter, though with a crowded rotation battle on tap for spring training, his best bet to make the big-league team may be as a long reliever.