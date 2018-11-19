Cardinals' Williams Perez: Heads to St. Louis on NRI deal
Perez signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Monday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.
The 27-year-old wasn't able to find a landing spot until June when the Mariners signed him to a minor-league deal. However, his patience paid off, as he produced a 2.28 ERA in 13 starts at Double-A Arkansas and a 3.15 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Tacoma. Perez has major-league experience as a starter, though with a crowded rotation battle on tap for spring training, his best bet to make the big-league team may be as a long reliever.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...