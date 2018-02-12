Perez was arrested Saturday after an accidental shooting, Marcos Grunfeld reports.

Perez was reportedly handing a gun that he owned to pitching coach, Cesar Quintero, when the gun went off -- Quintero was shot and didn't survive the incident. The accident occurred in Venezuela, and the 26-year-old pitcher is cooperating with police. Pitchers and catchers reports on Feb. 13 for Chicago, so it's unclear if Perez will be in attendance Tuesday.