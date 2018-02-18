The Cubs released Perez on Sunday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Perez's dismissal comes a week after he was arrested in Venezuela following a fatal shooting accident. With the legal process still ongoing, it's uncertain when or if Perez will be allowed to resume his playing career. The 26-year-old spent the entire 2017 campaign at Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs' organization, finishing with a 5.01 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 120.1 innings.