Williams Perez: Let go by Cubs
The Cubs released Perez on Sunday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Perez's dismissal comes a week after he was arrested in Venezuela following a fatal shooting accident. With the legal process still ongoing, it's uncertain when or if Perez will be allowed to resume his playing career. The 26-year-old spent the entire 2017 campaign at Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs' organization, finishing with a 5.01 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 120.1 innings.
