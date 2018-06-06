Perez signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Immediately after signing with Seattle, Perez reported to Double-A Arkansas and started Tuesday's game, tossing five shutout innings and striking out six. The 27-year-old right-hander had planned to attend spring training with the Cubs, but was cut in February shortly before camp was scheduled to begin after being arrested for his involvement in a shooting in his native Venezuela. Perez never faced charges after the shooting was later deemed an accident, so he'll be able to resume his career without any legal matters lingering over him.

