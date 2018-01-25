Cubs' Williams Perez: Re-ups with Cubs
Perez agreed to a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Thursday, which included an invitation to spring training.
Perez started 23 games for Triple-A Iowa last season, posting a 5.01 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 120.1 innings. Although he's appeared in 31 big-leagues games dating back to 2015, it seems likely that he will be back at the Triple-A level this spring. He will provide organizational depth with the ability to make a spot start or add to the bullpen.
