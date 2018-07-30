Munoz went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

The rookie infielder continues to make good use of his opportunities while Kolten Wong (knee) remains on the disabled list. Munoz has hit safely in five straight games, and in eight consecutive starts overall. The 23-year-old is hitting .345 across 33 plate appearances since the All-Star break, a span during which he's also knocked in seven runs partly on the strength of six extra-base hits (five doubles, one home run). Wong is reportedly on track to return from his injury this week, but the combination of Munoz's positional versatility around the infield and his success at the plate could lead interim manager Mike Shildt to continue finding ways to get him into the lineup on a semi-regular basis.