Diamondbacks' Yairo Munoz: Suffers calf injury
RotoWire Staff
Munoz suffered a strained right calf while swinging at a pitch Friday.
The Diamondbacks plan to have Munoz undergo imaging to determine the extent of the injury. The utility infielder is having a good camp but is seen as a longshot to earn a roster spot.
