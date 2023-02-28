site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Yairo Munoz: Arrives to camp
RotoWire Staff
Munoz (not injury related) arrived at camp Sunday and participated in his first workout Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Munoz was delayed by visa issues. While he's only missed a week of camp, a utility player on a minor-league contract can't fall too far behind.
