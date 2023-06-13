Munoz was released by the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Munoz was limited to just 12 games this season at Triple-A Reno, but he hit .304/.389/.391 in those contests so this might be a case of him opting out of his minor-league contract. It's unclear whether the 28-year-old utility player might have something else lined up.
