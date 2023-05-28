Munoz (calf) has gone 5-for-25 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs in six games since being reinstated from Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list May 16.

Munoz was sidelined for the first six weeks of the minor-league season while recovering from a right calf strain. The 28-year-old saw action in 29 games at the big-league level with the Phillies in 2022, but he may face a more difficult path to earning a call-up to Arizona since he doesn't possess a spot on the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster.