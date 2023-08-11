Shreve was released by the Tigers on Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Shreve passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment by Detroit and will now head into free agency. The 33-year-old lefty reliever should be able to find a new opportunity elsewhere before the 2023 season comes to an end.
