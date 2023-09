The Reds selected Shreve from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

With Graham Ashcraft (toe) headed for the injured list, Shreve will come up from the minors to add depth to a depleted Cincinnati pitching staff. The 33-year-old southpaw put up a 4.79 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 41.1 innings with Detroit before signing a minor-league deal with the Reds on Aug. 18.