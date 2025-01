Atlanta signed Shreve to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Shreve made just one appearance in the majors in 2024 and bounced around at the Triple-A level with three different organizations. The lefty reliever holds a career 3.96 ERA and 387:166 K:BB over 357 innings covering parts of 11 major-league seasons.