The Reds designated Shreve for assignment Tuesday.

The 33-year-old southpaw logged a 4.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 44.2 innings this season, with 41.1 of those frames coming for the Tigers and another 3.1 innings for the Reds. If Shreve goes unclaimed off waivers, he could elect free agency with the hope of catching on elsewhere before the 2023 season comes to a close.