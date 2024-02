Shreve signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Shreve held a 4.63 ERA and 45:14 K:BB across 44.2 relief innings between the Tigers and Reds last season. The veteran left-hander has an uneven 10-year track record at the big-league level but will at least provide the Rangers with some experienced relief depth at Triple-A Round Rock.