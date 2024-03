The Rangers informed Shreve on Friday that he will not make Texas' roster out of spring camp, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Shreve will likely exercise the opt-out clause in his contract and look to latch on with another organization in free agency. The 33-year-old southpaw turned in a 4.63 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 44.2 innings between the Reds and Tigers last season.