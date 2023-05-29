The Rays released Muller on Monday.
Even though he cleared waivers after being designated for assignment Sunday, Muller won't stick around in the Rays organization as pitching depth at Triple-A Durham. The 27-year-old right-hander turned in serviceable numbers (4.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 22:7 K:BB) over his 20 innings out of the Durham bullpen this season, so he shouldn't have too much difficulty catching on with another organization on a minor-league deal or finding work overseas on a more lucrative contract.