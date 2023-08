Muller signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Sunday and was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte.

After being cut by the Rays on Thursday, Muller wasted little time on finding a new organization. The 27-year-old received a call-up to the big leagues with Tampa Bay in May but never made his MLB debut before being removed from the 40-man roster. Prior to his release, the right-handed reliever had compiled a 4.95 ERA and 1.50 WHIP while striking out 22 over 20 innings with Triple-A Durham.