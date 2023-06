Muller signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Friday.

The Rays designated Muller for assignment May 28 before releasing him the next day, but the 27-year-old righty is now back in the Rays' farm system. Muller holds a 4.95 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 20 frames in Triple-A and would have to be added back to the 40-man roster before getting a shot to pitch in the majors.