Frazier elected to become a free agent Monday.
Frazier was scrubbed from the White Sox' 40-man roster and has decided to test out free agency. The former top prospect managed just a .545 OPS over 33 games with the Pale Hose this season and is likely looking at a minor-league contract this winter.
