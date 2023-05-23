Frazier is starting in right field and batting eighth for the White Sox on Tuesday versus the Guardians.
Frazier got a start Sunday against a righty, but most of his playing time figures to come versus lefties such as Tuesday's starter, Logan Allen. He reached base twice in his debut with the Pale Hose over the weekend.
