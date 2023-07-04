Frazier was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, per the MLB Transactions Log.
Frazier was moved to the minors to make room for the addition of Oscar Colas, whose promotion will be made official prior to Tuesday's action. Frazier was an obvious candidate to option after struggling to a .197/.303/.242 slash line with one double, three RBI, four stolen bases and 10 runs scored through 33 contests this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Clint Frazier: Swipes first bag•
-
White Sox's Clint Frazier: Getting start in right field•
-
White Sox's Clint Frazier: Tallies hit in team debut•
-
White Sox's Clint Frazier: Contract officially selected•
-
White Sox's Clint Frazier: Expected to be called up Sunday•
-
White Sox's Clint Frazier: Inks minors deal•