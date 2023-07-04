Frazier was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, per the MLB Transactions Log.

Frazier was moved to the minors to make room for the addition of Oscar Colas, whose promotion will be made official prior to Tuesday's action. Frazier was an obvious candidate to option after struggling to a .197/.303/.242 slash line with one double, three RBI, four stolen bases and 10 runs scored through 33 contests this season.