Frazier went 1-for-3 with a steal in Tuesday's win over the Guardians.
It's the first steal for Frazier in his third game this year, matching his total from last season in 19 games with the Cubs. The 28-year-old outfielder is 2-for-7 with a pair of walks in his first nine plate appearances on the south side. Frazier should serve primarily as a bench bat for the White Sox, though he could see some playing time against left-handed pitching until Eloy Jimenez (abdomen) is ready to return.
