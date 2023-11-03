The White Sox sent Frazier outright to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Frazier slashed just .197/.303/.242 through 76 plate appearances with Chicago before being sent down to Triple-A in early July. He'll have the option to elect free agency, and his .803 minor-league OPS should be enough to draw attention from other organizations looking for organizational outfield depth.
