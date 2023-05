Frazier was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

As expected, Frazier was called up Sunday and he'll join the White Sox in Chicago. The outfielder has been tearing the cover off the ball with Charlotte in 2023, batting .375 with seven homers, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored and a stolen base over 56 at-bats in 16 games. Frazier will replace Jake Marisnick on the 40-man roster after Marisnick was designated for assignment Sunday.