Brewer was released by the Yankees on Sunday, and he's expected to sign with a team in Japan, per the Yankees' PR department.

Brewer made his big-league debut in 2019 with the Padres and also pitched in parts of three seasons for the Red Sox before signing a minor-league deal with Tampa Bay last December. The righty was traded to the Yankees just before the start of the season and got into three games with the club, serving up three homers and allowing four runs over 8.1 innings. The 30-year-old will now continue his career overseas after compiling a 4.98 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 92:61 K:BB across 99.1 major-league frames.