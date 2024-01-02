Brewer signed a contract with the Cubs on Jan. 31, according to the pitcher's Instagram account.

Whether it's a major- or minor-league contract is not clear at this juncture. Brewer bounced around in 2023, making three appearances for the Yankees while also spending time at their Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and finishing the year with the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball. The 31-year-old holds a career 4.98 ERA and 92:61 K:BB over 99.1 innings at the big-league level.