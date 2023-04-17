The Yankees outrighted Brewer to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after he cleared waivers Monday.
Brewer will remain in the organization after none of MLB's other 29 teams put in a waiver claim for the journeyman right-hander when he was removed from the Yankees' 40-man roster Friday. Prior to being designated for assignment, Brewer gave up four earned runs on six hits and three walks across 8.1 innings out of the New York bullpen.
