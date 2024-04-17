The Cubs selected Brewer's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

After leaning on six relievers to cover the final 4.2 innings of Tuesday's 12-11 extra-inning loss to Arizona, the Cubs will bring Brewer and Hayden Wesneski aboard from Iowa to add some fresh arms to the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale. Brewer has been dominant at Triple-A in the early going with a 1.17 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB in 7.2 innings, but he's still likely to be in line for only a brief stay with the big club.