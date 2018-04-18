Hawkins was released by the White Sox on Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Hawkins spent the first couple weeks of the 2018 season with Double-A Birmingham, but was hitting just .120 over 29 plate appearances at the time of his release. The 24-year-old former first-round draft pick has yet to make it past the Double-A level during his seven-year career.

