Courtney Hawkins: Released by White Sox
Hawkins was released by the White Sox on Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Hawkins spent the first couple weeks of the 2018 season with Double-A Birmingham, but was hitting just .120 over 29 plate appearances at the time of his release. The 24-year-old former first-round draft pick has yet to make it past the Double-A level during his seven-year career.
