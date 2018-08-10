Reds' Courtney Hawkins: Signs with Reds
Hawkins signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Hawkins was released by the White Sox in mid-April and has since been playing with the Sugar Land Skeeters in the independent Atlantic League. The 2012 first-round pick stalled out at Double-A over the last few years and started this season 3-for-25 before being released by the White Sox. The 24-year-old will likely report to Double-A Pensacola for his new organization.
