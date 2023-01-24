site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Anthony Kay: Sent outright to Triple-A
Kay was sent outright to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Kay was designated for assignment over the weekend and went unclaimed. In 28 MLB appearances from 2018-2022, the left-hander has posted a 5.48 ERA with a 77:38 K:BB ratio over 70.2 innings of work.
