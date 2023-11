The Cubs selected Horn to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Horn spent most of last season with Triple-A Iowa, posting a 4.58 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 53 innings. The 25-yera-old southpaw is now protected from the Rule 5 Draft next month and could work his way into the major-league bullpen at some point next season.