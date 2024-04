The Red Sox acquired Horn from the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for cash, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Horn will recapture a 40-man roster spot as he moves from Chicago to Boston, though he will remain in the minors at Triple-A Worcester. The 26-year-old southpaw has yet to pitch in an MLB game, and his debut doesn't seem on the horizon after allowing 13 runs in 10.1 innings to begin the year with Chicago's Triple-A affiliate.