Duensing allowed five runs on four hits and a walk over 1.1 innings of relief in Saturday's loss to the Reds.

This was Duensing's first appearance since being reinstated from the bereavement list on Friday and it did not go well. The lefty saw his ERA swell from 4.50 to 6.17, and memories of the pitcher who began the season with 12 consecutive scoreless innings have quickly faded. Duensing should still have a role out of Chicago's bullpen, but his fantasy value seems limited at this point.