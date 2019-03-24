Duensing was designated for assignment Sunday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Duensing stumbled to a 10.29 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 3:2 K:BB through seven innings this spring, prompting the Cubs to drop him from their 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for Tim Collins. Chicago will now have 10 days to trade, waive or release the veteran southpaw.

