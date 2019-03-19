Cubs' Brian Duensing: Struggling this spring
Duensing has a 8.10 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through seven appearances (6.2 innings) in Cactus League games.
It's not a reassuring start for a pitcher who regressed noticeably last season. Duensing was one of the team's most reliable relievers in 2017 with a 2.74 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, only to see those figures balloon to 7.65 and 1.88, respectively, in 2018. Chicago has Randy Rosario and Mike Montgomery available as left-handed options, and Xavier Cedeno (wrist) will also join the mix at some point, so Duensing could end up as a very low-leverage reliever if he doesn't rebound in 2019.
