Duensing (shoulder) will start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Duensing has been on the shelf for three weeks with left shoulder inflammation but appears to be nearing in on a return to the big-league bullpen. It's unclear how many rehab outings he will require with Iowa, but it seems likely that he will pitch in multiple minor-league games before coming back to the Cubs' bullpen.

