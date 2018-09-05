Cubs' Brian Duensing: Gives up three runs in return to mound
Duensing (shoulder) allowed three earned runs on a hit and two walks across 1.1 innings of work in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.
Duensing, who was activated from the disabled list on Monday, was making his first appearance since Aug. 2, and the 35-year-old lefty looked rusty. Duensing now has a 7.82 ERA this season, and with left-handed options Justin Wilson, Randy Rosario and Jorge De La Rosa available out of the Cubs' bullpen, he might not find himself in many high-leverage spots the rest of the season.
