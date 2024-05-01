Morel went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.

The steal was his second of the season, and both pilfers have come in his last eight contests. Morel is struggling to get going with his bat however, and through 29 games he's slashing a meager .215/.292/.374 with four homers, 14 RBI and 17 runs.