Morel went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer, a walk and a steal in Monday's loss to the Padres.

Morel put the Cubs on the board with his two-run shot in the sixth inning after snagging a steal earlier in the contest. He has five hits over his last five games and four of them have left the yard. The 24-year-old is slashing .220/.315/.449 with 12 extra-base hits (eight home runs), four stolen bases and 23 RBI through 35 games this season.